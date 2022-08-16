Betting on corporate travel is risky business

Booking volumes appear to be another story. In the U.S. in June, Marriott said business transient room nights were still down 9% versus the same period of 2019. Hotel data provider STR shows group occupancy across U.S. hotels was down more than 15% for the week ended Aug. 6 from the comparable week of 2019. And data tracker Tripbam shows booking volumes for U.S. hotel business travel peaked in their recovery in May at around 13% below 2019 levels, but have since deteriorated to down more than 30% versus 2019 levels as of mid-July.

