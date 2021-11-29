Beverage brand Jade Forest raises $1 million from Mumbai Angels Network

Jade Forest was launched in 2019 by Shuchir Suri and Punweet Singh. Its products are currently priced between ₹80 and ₹85 for a 250ml glass bottle. The brand retails across the country’s top metros; in all, it is available in 23 cities pan India. It is also sold online via Amazon, as well as last-mile delivery platforms. The company had raised a seed round of $ 2,50,000 in November 2020.

