Beverage manufacturers wary of single-use plastic ban from 1 July
08 Jun 2022
- They have petitioned the central government to allow a gradual phasing out of plastic straws for small packs
NEW DELHI : With the deadline for a nationwide ban on single-use plastic fast approaching, beverage manufacturers and industry associations have yet again petitioned the government to allow a gradual phasing out of plastic straws for small packs of juice, fizzy drink and milk-based beverage.