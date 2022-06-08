Beverage manufacturers wary of single-use plastic ban from 1 July

According to C.K. Jaipuria, chairman of Pearl Beverages, it has placed orders for paper straws from China and Indonesia, but costs are high. “There remains very little scope to absorb prices; this has manufacturers worried. We are asking for time till we’re able to build capacities in the country. It’s not that we are not trying to build capacity, but it is going to take at least 16-18 months. Some capacity will come into place before the end of the year," he added.