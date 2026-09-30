Bezos' Blue Origin raising outside funds for the first time| Can fresh funding help Bezos close the gap with SpaceX?

Blue Origin, the US-based space company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is raising external capital for the first time, marking a shift in its funding strategy as it seeks to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said on Tuesday that the company would no longer rely solely on Bezos for funding and was seeking investment from outside investors.

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"We are raising outside money for the first time. Jeff has funded it up till now," Limp said at an event in Washington, confirming earlier reports.

The company is seeking to raise $8 billion in external capital, US media reported.

Blue Origin seeks outside funding as SpaceX widens lead Although Blue Origin and SpaceX were both founded in the early 2000s, Bezos’ space venture has fallen behind Musk’s company in the race to develop commercial space capabilities.

SpaceX achieved a historic stock listing in June, raising $85.7 billion at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Blue Origin is now seeking to narrow the gap with its rival by pursuing projects that include sending data centres into space and transporting astronauts to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis programme.

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Bezos has invested $30 billion in Blue Origin Bezos has invested $30 billion in Blue Origin since its creation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company’s decision to seek external funding marks a change in its financing model, which had relied on Bezos’ personal backing.

The proposed capital raise comes as Blue Origin looks to expand its operations and compete with SpaceX in emerging commercial space markets.

Blue Origin targets space-based data centres and Moon missions Blue Origin is pursuing opportunities in space-based data centres, an emerging area of interest for companies exploring how to expand computing infrastructure beyond Earth.

The company is also competing to transport astronauts to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

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The funding drive comes as Blue Origin seeks to strengthen its position in the commercial space industry and challenge SpaceX’s established presence in the sector.

(With inputs by AFP)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.