Bezos to step down, Andy Jassy is new Amazon chief

BENGALURU : Founder of global e-commerce major Amazon Inc. and the world’s second richest man Jeff Bezos (57) will transition to the role of Execution Chair, by the third quarter of 2021 and step down as chief executive. Bezos has been CEO since the company’s inception in 1994.

He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, who is currently the chief executive of Amazon Web Services Inc., Amazon’s on-demand cloud computing business.

Post his transition, Bezos will spend his energies on his non-profit, Bezos Day One fund, focussed on underserved communities; the $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund focussed on sustainable energy; his aerospace venture, Blue Origin, and The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013.

“As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have. Amazon couldn’t be better positioned for the future," Bezos wrote in an email memo to employees on Tuesday, announcing his departure.

Bezos also said that 27 years ago Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name, but today the company is widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world.

“The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, “What’s the internet?" Blessedly, I haven’t had to explain that in a long while […] Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses," said Bezos in the mail memo.

He also said that invention continues to be the root of success for Amazon Inc., as it pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s-fast shipping, just walk out shopping, the climate pledge, Kindle, Alexa, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more.

“I don’t know of another company with an invention track record as good as Amazon’s, and I believe we are at our most inventive right now […] I find my work meaningful and fun. I get to work with the smartest, most talented, most ingenious teammates. When times have been good, you’ve been humble. When times have been tough, you’ve been strong and supportive, and we’ve made each other laugh. It is a joy to work on this team," said Bezos.

As a sign off to employees, Bezos urged employees to keep inventing, as he continued to be hopeful of Amazon’s future.

“We serve individuals and enterprises, and we’ve pioneered two complete industries and a whole new class of devices. We are leaders in areas as varied as machine learning and logistics, and if an Amazonian’s idea requires yet another new institutional skill, we’re flexible enough and patient enough to learn it […] Keep inventing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1," signed off Bezos.

Jassy has been an old-timer with Amazon and joined the company in 1997. He helped in the development of AWS since inception and continued to steer the business as its chief executive.

Amazon Inc. delivered its largest quarter of all time, reporting revenues of $125.6 billion in Q4 2020, breaching the $100 billion mark for the first time. Net sales also increased by 42% compared with fourth quarter 2019, for the company.

Shares of Amazon Inc. were trading at 1% higher after the announcement on Nasdaq.

