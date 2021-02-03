Bezos to step down, Andy Jassy is new Amazon chief

“I don’t know of another company with an invention track record as good as Amazon’s, and I believe we are at our most inventive right now […] I find my work meaningful and fun. I get to work with the smartest, most talented, most ingenious teammates. When times have been good, you’ve been humble. When times have been tough, you’ve been strong and supportive, and we’ve made each other laugh. It is a joy to work on this team," said Bezos.