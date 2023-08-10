BGMI maker Krafton commits to investing $150 million in India, CEO says ‘believe in India’s potential'1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:22 AM IST
South Korean gaming company Krafton plans to invest $150 million in the next 2-3 years to foster growth in India's gaming industry.
South Korean gaming company Krafton has committed to investing $150 million in the next 2-3 years. Krafton CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said that the proposed investment by the BGMI maker will help foster the growth of the startup ecosystem in India and have a transformative impact on not just the tech or gaming industry but on the wider content landscape.