South Korean gaming company Krafton has committed to investing $150 million in the next 2-3 years. Krafton CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said that the proposed investment by the BGMI maker will help foster the growth of the startup ecosystem in India and have a transformative impact on not just the tech or gaming industry but on the wider content landscape.

“We firmly believe in India’s potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fueling this growth. " Sean Hyunil Sohn said.

“We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse" the Krafton India CEO added.

Krafton has already invested around $140 million through various Indian startups since 2021 and the current investment will take the company's total investment in the country to $290 million. Krafton has invested in companies like Kuku FM, Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi and Lila Games.

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and earlier PUBG were banned by the Indian government in July 2022 owing to security concerns. The game made a comeback in May after seeking a three-month approval from the government during which time it was supposed to be closely monitored by the officials. The game had also undergone certain adjustments, including the incorporation of a time limit and changes to the color of blood in the gameplay.