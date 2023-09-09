Bharat 6G Alliance inks pact with Next G Alliance to explore 6G wireless technology for telecom sector, supply chains2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:50 PM IST
ATIS and the Bharat 6G Alliance acknowledge that, as explained in a joint statement from the United States and India, the two countries share a vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains and enabling global digital inclusion.
Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)’s Next G Alliance and the Bharat 6G Alliance announced on September 9 they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies. The work will encompass aligning research and development priorities that support a common 6G vision and creating secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains, according to the statement.