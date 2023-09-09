Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)’s Next G Alliance and the Bharat 6G Alliance announced on September 9 they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies. The work will encompass aligning research and development priorities that support a common 6G vision and creating secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains, according to the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launched by the ATIS, the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private sector-led efforts with the initial focus on 6G.

The efforts of its working groups in applications, green G, national 6G roadmap, societal and economic needs, spectrum and technology are building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond.

The Bharat 6G Alliance is an initiative of the Indian industry, academia, national research institutions and standards organizations. The purpose is aligned with the Bharat 6G Mission to design, develop and deploy technology and innovations that provide an intelligent and secure solution for high-quality living experience of citizens in India and across the world.

Bharat 6G Alliance aims to promote the ecosystem for research, design, development, IPR creation, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of telecom products and solutions, inter alia. The MoU between the two organizations was signed by ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller and Bharat 6G Alliance, Chair N. G. Subramaniam

"Defining what it takes to deliver next generation wireless leadership is an audacious undertaking," said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. "ATIS has entered into collaboration agreements with Korea's 5G Forum, Japan's Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium and Europe's 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA).

‘’We see the agreement with Bharat 6G Alliance as a critical link in advancing both organizations’ objectives in the development of the global 6G mobile wireless ecosystem,'' added Miller.

ATIS and the Bharat 6G Alliance acknowledge that, as explained in a joint statement from the United States and India, the two countries share a vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains and enabling global digital inclusion. Both countries endorse an ambitious vision for 6G networks, including standards cooperation and a desire to work together to promote research and development in 6G technologies.