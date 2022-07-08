Bharat Alt Fuel, which focuses on alternative fuel technology and e-mobility, will set up a greenfield unit in Tamil Nadu at an investment of ₹250 crore to manufacture electric vehicles, batteries and motors, a top company official said on Friday. The integrated facility spread across 40,000 square metres in Krishnagiri, around 300 kms from here, was expected to commence production in the second half of 2023.

