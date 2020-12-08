Bharat Bandh: Farmers block Delhi-Meerut highway

Farmers protesting the farm laws have blocked Delhi-Meerut highway on Tuesday amid "Bharat Bandh" - a nationwide shutdown called by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.

The traffic near the borders of the national capital region remained affected as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

Meanwhile, a huge force of security personnel has been deployed at Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi in view of the nationwide bandh, called by the farmers today, as they were not satisfied with the amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the central government.

﻿Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as besides Singhu, other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Dhansa and Jharoda were closed for all kinds of traffic movement. National Highway (NH)-44 is closed from both sides, while Jhatikara and Badusarai borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic and pedestrian movement.

The traffic police said Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders between Delhi and Haryana are open, while the traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Police asked the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44.





