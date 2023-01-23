Bharat Bhasker to be new director at IIM Ahmedabad2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- Bhasker currently holds the position of professor of Information Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow
NEW DELHI : Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Monday announced the appointment of professor Bharat Bhasker as the director of IIMA for a period of five years with effect from March 1, 2023.
