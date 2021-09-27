Bharat Bill Pay starts its mobile prepaid recharges services, onboards BSNL

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Bill Payment System, the one-stop platform for facilitating all recurring payments across various categories has gone live with the ‘mobile prepaid recharges category’. Bharat Bill Payment System has on-boarded Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) as the first Telecom Operator and the category is now live on BHIM UPI App. NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL) is in advanced discussions with other telecom operators to on-board them on the BBPS platform, which can give customers wider options and channels for their mobile prepaid recharges.

RBI vide its notification issued in June 2021 had approved mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in BBPS. The mobile prepaid recharge facility allows the telecom operators to easily update the mobile prepaid recharge plans and make them available to all their customers across millions of touchpoints including apps/websites/physical channels enabled with Bharat BillPay. The addition of this category will help Bharat BillPay enabled banks and non-banks to offer an integrated flow for all recurring payments including recharges to the customers with one click.

RBI vide its notification issued in June 2021 had approved mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in BBPS. The mobile prepaid recharge facility allows the telecom operators to easily update the mobile prepaid recharge plans and make them available to all their customers across millions of touchpoints including apps/websites/physical channels enabled with Bharat BillPay. The addition of this category will help Bharat BillPay enabled banks and non-banks to offer an integrated flow for all recurring payments including recharges to the customers with one click. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In its continuous endeavour to realise the Government and RBI’s vision for a cashless and seamless economy, BBPS has continuously strived to bring in additional categories, to facilitate ease of making recurring payments to the end-users. With prepaid recharges, Bank and non-bank entities across India will be able to enhance their offering, while the customers will get a uniform and trusted experience.

Currently, Bharat BillPay offers recurring payment services to customers across several segments like electricity, telecom, DTH, Gas, Education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, Insurance, Cable, Subscription fees, and others. Mobile prepaid recharges are the new entrant that is set to facilitate millions of users with a seamless recharge experience.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. said, “We are glad to go live with BSNL as the first Telco for our new biller category of mobile prepaid recharges. The addition of mobile prepaid recharges to BBPS would give consumers a convenient, uniform, and assured transaction experience.

We look forward to on-board other operators in this category and further strengthen the ecosystem. Our continued endeavour will be to build a diverse ecosystem, in partnership with Billers, Banks and Fintechs alike."