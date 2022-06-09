Bharat BillPay onboards CRED as a key agent institution

With this, CRED users can make recurring payments on utility bills including electricity , telecom, DTH, water and gas, education fees, municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan EMIs, insurance premiums, subscription fees and mobile prepaid recharges, among others, by logging into the CRED app
NEW DELHI: NPCI Bharat BillPay, the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), on Thursday announced that it has on-boarded CRED as a key agent institution (AI) to provide bill payment solutions to CRED users. AIs are entities that offer or wish to offer bill payment, collection and aggregation services to their customers through physical or digital channels.
With this collaboration, CRED users can make recurring payments on utility bills including electricity , telecom, DTH, water and gas, education fees, municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan EMIs, insurance premiums, subscription fees and mobile prepaid recharges, among other payments by logging into the CRED app. Apart from making payments, they will also be able to check transaction history, set transaction alerts and reminders, and raise or track complaints for Bharat BillPay transactions using the app.
“As an Agent Institution, CRED will create member touchpoints, provide member assistance (registration, Quickpay, complaint resolution), instant confirmation, awareness (payment and charges), BBPS brand visibility, etc," CRED said in its official statement.
“CRED has managed excellent growth as a credit card bill payment platform and we are pleased to onboard them as an Agent Institution. This will make it easier for CRED members to pay bills via our platform, which provides a one-stop destination for all recurring bills through a simplified bill presentment and bill payments interface," said Rahul Tandon, Head - Product Development, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. “We look forward to continuing on-boarding varied ecosystem partners to offer an extra layer of comfort and convenience to citizens of India for their recurring payments under the BBPS scheme,"
“Creating a rewarding and seamless transaction experience remains our focus at CRED. BBPS integration will help enhance member experience for recurring payments like electricity, FASTags, education fee, rentpay amongst others," said Akshay Aedula, Lead – Financial Services, CRED.