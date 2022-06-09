Bharat BillPay onboards CRED as a key agent institution

“CRED has managed excellent growth as a credit card bill payment platform and we are pleased to onboard them as an Agent Institution. This will make it easier for CRED members to pay bills via our platform, which provides a one-stop destination for all recurring bills through a simplified bill presentment and bill payments interface," said Rahul Tandon, Head - Product Development, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. “We look forward to continuing on-boarding varied ecosystem partners to offer an extra layer of comfort and convenience to citizens of India for their recurring payments under the BBPS scheme,"