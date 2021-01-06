Bharat Bio, Serum end public spat

The brief but public vaccine war that broke out between Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella ended on Tuesday, ushering in a detente, with the two sides jointly pledging to supply covid-19 shots to India and the rest of the world.

“Both companies respect the great work being carried out by each other and put behind us the miscommunication and misunderstanding caused during the past week," Poonawalla and Ella said in the joint statement. “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike. We hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our covid-19 vaccines."

The reconciliation follows a public clash between the heads of India’s two leading covid-19 vaccine makers. The feud started with Poonawalla’s interview to news broadcaster NDTV. In the interview, he compared the safety claims of rival vaccines to that of water, which, while safe, is ineffective against the coronavirus. Poonawalla, chief executive of the world’s largest vaccine maker, said only three vaccines had proven efficacy—Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The remark riled Bharat Biotech’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella, who called a press conference to refute the allegations.

“Some companies have branded me like ‘water’. I want to deny that. We are scientists," who “don’t deserve this backlash."

He then went on to criticize the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s trials of their vaccine, for which Serum Institute, the contract manufacturer, had conducted a 1,600-participant bridging study.

“Covaxin has shown less than 10% adverse reactions, while others have 60-70% adverse reactions. AstraZeneca was giving 4g paracetamol to volunteers to suppress such reactions. We haven’t given paracetamol to any volunteer," Ella said, terming the Oxford trial “lousy" and criticizing Serum Institute’s own bridging study without naming the company.

Some of the frost appeared to have melted off, thanks to a nudge from the government, which pushed the two parties to bury the hatchet, worried that the public feuding will undermine people’s confidence in vaccines, a person familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

The joint statement was highlighted by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to drive home the point that the government has not restricted exports of the two vaccines.

“This joint statement has been issued by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. In the statement, they say, ‘vaccines are a global public health good’. They also say that ‘we communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our covid-19 vaccines’... This means that neither the Union government nor the vaccine manufacturers are talking of any ban on exports of vaccines," Bhushan said.

The clarification followed interviews by Poonawalla to various news outlets, including Mint, where he said, “the government has put a restriction that we cannot sell in the private market or export the vaccine till they feel secure enough about domestic supply".

To be sure, both companies have faced criticism from scientists and activists. For Serum Institute, it was primarily over the lack of clarity on dosage as DCGI had given authorization for two full doses with a gap of 4-6 weeks, while Poonawalla, in his statements, said that they were looking for an interval of one to three months to get a higher efficacy of 90% as compared to 62% based on a one-month gap.

Criticism was more severe for Bharat Biotech, which is yet to tabulate efficacy data from its phase 3 trials of 26,000 participants, but was still been given an emergency use licence by the drugs regulator “in the public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains".

This language has been called convoluted and attracted criticism by experts, including Gagandeep Kang, vice-chair of the non-profit Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

