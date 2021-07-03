Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Biotech conducting clinical trial for immunogenicity of Covaxin booster dose

Bharat Biotech conducting clinical trial for immunogenicity of Covaxin booster dose

Bharat Biotech said it expects WHO’s nod for Covaxin in September
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Livemint

The efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that a clinical trial to determine the safety and immunogenicity of a booster dose is underway. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

The company on Saturday said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacyfrom Phase3 trials. The efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases while safety analysis shows adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 per cent feeling serious adverse events.

The efficacy data demonstrates 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19, a release from the city-based vaccine maker said.

