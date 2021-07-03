The company on Saturday said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacyfrom Phase3 trials. The efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases while safety analysis shows adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 per cent feeling serious adverse events.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}