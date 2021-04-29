Bharat Biotech International on Thursday announced that it will cut its price for supply of Covaxin to state governments by a third to ₹400 per dose, following in the footsteps of Serum Institute of India which a day earlier had also reduced prices of Covishield.

Price reduction by the two companies follows severe criticism for the high prices they were charging states and private hospitals for supply of their covid-19 vaccines, although the companies cited their intention to expand and recoup costs as the reason for the prices.

“We wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing which was determined by internally funded product development, several operationally-intenstive BSL-3 (biosafety level 3) manufacturing facilities and clinical trials," Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Thursday.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had on Saturday announced that the company has priced its covid-19 vaccine at ₹150 per dose for the Centre, ₹600 per dose for state governments and ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals. Besides, the price for exports had been set at $15-20 ( ₹1,111-1,481) per dose.

The price set by Bharat Biotech was even higher than that initially set by Serum Institute of India, who planned to charge ₹400 from the Centre and states, and ₹600 for private hospitals. After the public outcry, Poonawalla reduced the price for states by a fourth to ₹300, but did not give any clarity on the price for Centre.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from ₹400 to ₹300 per dose, effective immediately. This will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives," Serum Instittue chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Wednesday.

Both companies are currently supplying their vaccines to the Central government at ₹150 per dose, with Serum Institute saying that its new price would be applicable only for fresh orders from the centre. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech said the company will continue to supply vaccines at ₹150 per dose to the Centre, whose agency Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology had co-developed the vaccine with it.

