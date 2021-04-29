Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin price by a third to Rs400 for states

Both companies are currently supplying their vaccines to the Central government at ₹150 per dose, with Serum Institute saying that its new price would be applicable only for fresh orders from the centre. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech said the company will continue to supply vaccines at ₹150 per dose to the Centre, whose agency Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology had co-developed the vaccine with it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}