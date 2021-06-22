Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Biotech has submitted Covaxin's Phase III trial data to DCGI: Govt source

Bharat Biotech has submitted Covaxin's Phase III trial data to DCGI: Govt source

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India
1 min read . 05:39 AM IST Shalini Bhardwaj, ANI

  • We have received the data from the phase III trials, a senior government official confirmed
  • The phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned various times and that is what makes the data crucial which will ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine

The Hyderabad-based COVID vaccine manufacturing company Bharat Biotech submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend, according to government sources.

"We have received the data from the phase III trials," a senior government official confirmed.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India. The phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned various times and that is what makes the data crucial which will ascertain the efficacy of the vaccine.

The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In a press briefing a few days ago by the Union Health Ministry, Dr V K Paul, who is a member (Health) Niti Aayog and also the head of the COVID task force of the country, said that the company would be submitting the data within seven to eight days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

