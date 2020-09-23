Bharat Biotech inks pact with US university for new covid-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech International Ltd today announced a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine for a novel chimpanzee adenovirus-based single dose intranasal vaccine for covid-19.

The pact will let the Krishna Ella-led vaccine developer own the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except US, Japan and Europe.

Under the pact, phase I trials will take place at the university’s Vaccine & Treatment Evaluation Unit, while Bharat Biotech will undertake further stages of clinical trials in India and manufacture the vaccine on a large scale at its facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

“We envision that we will scale this vaccine to 1 billion doses, translating to 1 billion individuals vaccinated receiving a single-dose regimen," Bharat Biotech founder chairman and managing director Ella said.

The development comes four days after the biology journal Cell published a study which showed the vaccine generated strong immune response in mice against the novel coronavirus. The study was then cited in an editorial in another scientific journal Nature.

“An effective nasal dose not only protects against COVID-19, but it also prevents the spread of the disease by offering another kind of immunity that occurs primarily in the cells that line the nose and throat. Most other vaccine candidates currently under development can’t do that." David T. Curiel, co-author of the study and director of Biologic Therapeutics Center and professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine, said.

Chimpanzee adenovirus as a vector for generating immune response is also used in the vaccine candidate being jointly developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, but the vaccine is given to people through intramuscular injection.

Bharat Biotech is also conducting a phase 2 trial on a wholly inactivated virus vaccine that it has co-developed with Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology.

