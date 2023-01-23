Bharat Biotech recalls several vials of rabies vaccines due to theft1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:16 PM IST
- This action was initiated due to the theft of Chirorabâ from the shipping services provider in Karnataka
NEW DELHI : Pharma major Bharat Biotech on Monday announced voluntary product Recall ChiroRabâ Vaccine---a rabies vaccines with specific batch number due to theft of its multiple vials.
