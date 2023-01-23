Home / Companies / News /  Bharat Biotech recalls several vials of rabies vaccines due to theft
NEW DELHI : Pharma major Bharat Biotech on Monday announced voluntary product Recall ChiroRabâ Vaccine---a rabies vaccines with specific batch number due to theft of its multiple vials. 

“We have issued a voluntary product recall of a specific batch of Chirorabâ with batch number 4188. This action was initiated due to the theft of Chirorabâ from the shipping services provider in Karnataka. In accordance with company and regulatory requirements, batch --4188 was fully tested and released," said Bharat Biotech in a statement. 

While only part of the shipment was stolen, for which cold chain storage conditions are unknown, the action to recall the entire batch has been initiated, the company said. 

 Meanwhile, the company has requested that batch 4188 not be sold and returned to the company. “Healthcare providers are requested not to administer Chirorabâ with batch #4188. We are undertaking this voluntary action in accordance with the Principle of Abundant Precaution, keeping patient safety and the public interest in mind," said the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
