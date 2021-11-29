NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has resumed exports of its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, with long-pending orders being executed during November.

“Long pending export orders have been executed during November, to be further expanded during the following months. With the number of countries that have granted emergency use approvals for Covaxin increasing, exports to additional countries will also commence from December," the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said in a statement.

The Technical Advisory Group of World Health Organization (WHO) on 3 November had granted emergency use listing (EUL) status to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of covid-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply, a multilateral initiative to foster global access to covid-19 vaccines. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer covid-19 vaccines.

Covaxin is a whole virion-inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed in partnership with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

After a gab of nearly six months, India resumed exporting covid-19 vaccines in October, albeit in a limited way, with initial consignments going to Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, officials had told Mint.

Iran was one of the first countries to get one million doses of Covaxin on Saturday. Earlier last week, Serum Institute of India also said it has resumed exports of its vaccine Covishield.

India has so far administered 123 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines, with about 40% of eligible Indian population given both the doses.

