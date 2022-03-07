Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets FDA nod for clinical trials in adults in US

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat Biotech and its US partner Ocugen expressed their commitment towards bringing Covaxin to the US and Canada for all age groups, the company said
Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trials in adults. The Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement, Bharat Biotech and its US partner Ocugen expressed their commitment towards bringing Covaxin to the US and Canada for all age groups. The statement further informed that COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for conducting clinical trials in adults.
"Recently, Ocguen's phase 2/3 investigational drugs application for Covaxin was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conducting clinical trials in adults," read the statement.
It further said that Ocugen intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of Covaxin.
"Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States. Ocugen, Inc is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and Canada," read Bharat Biotech's statement.
Notably, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had earlier informed that Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.
