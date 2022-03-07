Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets FDA nod for clinical trials in adults in US

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trials in adults. The Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement, Bharat Biotech and its US partner Ocugen expressed their commitment towards bringing Covaxin to the US and Canada for all age groups. The statement further informed that COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for conducting clinical trials in adults. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trials in adults. The Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement, Bharat Biotech and its US partner Ocugen expressed their commitment towards bringing Covaxin to the US and Canada for all age groups. The statement further informed that COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for conducting clinical trials in adults.

"Recently, Ocguen's phase 2/3 investigational drugs application for Covaxin was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conducting clinical trials in adults," read the statement. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Recently, Ocguen's phase 2/3 investigational drugs application for Covaxin was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conducting clinical trials in adults," read the statement. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

It further said that Ocugen intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of Covaxin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had earlier informed that Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.