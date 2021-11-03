Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets WHO’s EUL status

The Technical Advisory Group for EUL is an independent advisory group that provides a recommendation to WHO whether an unlicensed vaccine can be recommended for emergency use under the EUL procedure, and if so, under what conditions. The EUL procedure assesses the suitability of novel health products during public health emergencies. The aim is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible while adhering to stringent criteria of safety, efficacy and quality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}