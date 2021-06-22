Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in submission to govt panel

Covaxin was shown to be 77.8% efficacious in preventing symptoms of covid-19, according to Bharat Biotech International’s submission of its interim phase 3 trial data to a regulatory panel on Tuesday, a person aware of the development said.

The latest efficacy data was reviewed and accepted by the subject expert committee of the national regulator Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) in its meeting on Tuesday, the person said.

This data is similar to the last interim results announced by Bharat Biotech in April, when it said that its indigenously-developed covid-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 78% in preventing symptomatic covid-19. The company had then also said that the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing severe disease, but Mint was unable to ascertain this.

Spokespersons for Bharat Biotech and the health ministry did not comment on the SEC meeting by the time of publishing, while calls made and messages sent to Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani, who heads CDSCO, went unanswered at the time of publishing.

The SEC meeting comes a day ahead of Bharat Biotech International’s scheduled pre-submission meeting for an emergency use listing with officials from the World Health Organization. According to a WHO document updated on 16 June, the company is expected to meet regulatory officials from the multilateral agency before it submits the data.

The lack of EUL for Covaxin has led to hurdles in receiving recognition in other countries where it does not have regulatory authorisation, and news reports have said that several countries like the US and Europe are asking Covaxin beneficiaries to get revaccinated with another jab like Covishield or those from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, which have WHO or local regulatory authorisation.

However, while the SEC accepted the data, the company has been criticised for not making its efficacy data, even though it released its first set of interim data, in March, followed with an update in April. The company is yet to publish its detailed phase 3 efficacy data.

The first interim data, announced by the company in a press release on 3 March, had shown that the vaccine had an efficacy of 80.6%, which was revised downward to 78% in the last update on 21 April. Both announcements were made in press releases, with the lack of disclosure of the fineprint in the following months being red flagged by several health experts.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker has defended itself from the criticism, saying that it is the only Indian company to publish data from animal testing and first two phases of human studies as pre-prints and in peer-reviewed journals.

Regarding efficacy data, Raches Ella, the company’s project lead of covid-19 vaccines, on 9 June said that sufficient data on the vaccines was collected by mid-May, two months after the last participant was given their second dose, and that analysis and publishing of the data could take another two to four months.

