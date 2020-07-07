Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella faces his biggest challenge

However, industry watchers said Ella’s reputation will undergo a severe stress test as he comes under the limelight due to Covaxin, which has been developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology. The vaccine was the first to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India for human trials, but the screws were tightened last week when ICMR director general and health research secretary Balram Bhargava wrote a letter setting a 15 August deadline for the launch. This was far shorter than the company’s filing in the clinical trials registry, where it estimated the phase 1 and 2 studies of 1,125 patients in total to be completed in 15 months. Around 375 volunteers will be needed in the phase 1 study across 12 sites, and 750 in phase 2.