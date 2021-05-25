Bharat Biotech's partner plans to seek US approval for Covaxin covid vaccine

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocugenwill have US rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval including Emergency Use Authorisation and commercialization for the US market. The Indian governments temporary suspension of the export of COVID-19 vaccines may require Bharat Biotech to focus its resources, including Covaxin supply, on domestic requirements and thereby prevent it from shipping supply of the vaccinesabroad, including to the United States, the American company said in the risk factors.