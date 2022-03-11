Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Bharat Biotech says supply chains not impacted by Russia-Ukraine war

Bharat Biotech says supply chains not impacted by Russia-Ukraine war

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the two major Covid-19 vaccines being used in India currently.
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Reuters

A few Indian pharmaceutical companies have a presence in Russia, exporting and selling medicines in the country.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Friday the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not impacted the company's supply chains so far.

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Friday the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not impacted the company's supply chains so far.

Unlike several Western companies including McDonald's, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and Starbucks that have stopped sales or operations in Russia, no Indian company has publicly withdrawn from the region.

Unlike several Western companies including McDonald's, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and Starbucks that have stopped sales or operations in Russia, no Indian company has publicly withdrawn from the region.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A few Indian pharmaceutical companies have a presence in Russia, exporting and selling medicines in the country. Sales to Russia between April and December last year reached $386 million, or 15% of the total exports to the country.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Wednesday it was focused on business continuity in and around Russia, while executives from Torrent Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences said they saw little or no sales impact due to the conflict.

Production of Bharat Biotech's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin "has been fully indigenised, all (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and critical raw materials are manufactured within India," the company said in an emailed statement.

"This was always a strategic decision at Bharat Biotech to develop and commercialise technologies developed within India and to reduce dependence on external sources," it added.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot Covaxin has accounted for 16.5% of the nearly 1.80 billion vaccine doses that have been administered to the Indian population so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!