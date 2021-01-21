FILE PHOTO: A man rides his motorbike past a parked bus of India's biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Bharat Biotech seeks Bangladesh trial for COVID vaccine

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Reuters

If allowed to go ahead, this would be the first trial of any coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh and could give the densely-populated country of more than 160 million faster access to the shot for mass use