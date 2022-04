COVAXIN makers Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it would be temporarily slowing down the production of the COVID-19 vaccine as it completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better Covid management and a massive vaccination drive.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the ICMR has from time to time guided the country and helped in vaccine-related research leading to India having its own indigenous vaccine.

"It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance that India saw best Covid management and largest vaccination drive... While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

