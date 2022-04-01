Bharat Biotech slows down COVAXIN production temporarily

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

COVAXIN makers Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it would be temporarily slowing down the production of the COVID-19 vaccine as it completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better Covid management and a massive vaccination drive.

"It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance that India saw best Covid management and largest vaccination drive... While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.