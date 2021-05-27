"Regarding the fulfillment of Good Manufacturing Practices by the manufacturer Bharat Biotech, one of the main aspects that motivated the previous decision, the company filed a new certification request at Anvisa, referring to the production line of the finished product...Complementing the previous information, a new request for certification of Good Manufacturing Practices for the biological input produced by Bharat Biotech was filed on Tuesday," Anvisa said in a roughly translated Portuguese.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}