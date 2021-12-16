NEW DELHI : Bharat Biotech will donate 2,00,000 doses of covaxin to The Republic of Vietnam, the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company said on Thursday. Covaxin has already received emergency use listing (EUL) in Vietnam.

This donation represents a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Bharat Biotech World Health Organization (WHO) approved, indigenously developed covaxin to fight the covid-19 pandemic across borders, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said. She was attending a function hosted by H.E Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with H.E the President of the National Assembly, to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities. Suchitra Ella said that the Covaxin contribution will help boost up the country's national vaccination program and recovery from the pandemic.

“We believe in vaccine equity, global public health, and having access to the vaccine is vital for national health," Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of covaxin for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to covaxin.

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with Duc Minh Medical JSC, towards the commercialization of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine). Duc Minh is Bharat Biotech's local partner in Vietnam.

Bharat Biotech has also supplied INDIRAB to the Republic Nation supporting their national rabies vaccine requirement. Covaxin along with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is one of the key vaccines in country’s national covid-19 vaccination program. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage neared 1.36 crores on Thursday.

At least 7,974 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload is presently at 87,245. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly positivity rate at 0.64% remains less than 1% for the last 32 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 73 days and below 3% for 108 consecutive days now, the union health ministry said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired meeting on Thursday along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to review Covid-19 situation in UTs, the spokesperson of Ministry of home affairs said on twitter. Preparedness of health infrastructure of all UTs to deal with covid-19 was also reviewed, the spokesperson tweeted.

