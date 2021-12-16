Bharat Biotech to donate 2 lakh doses of covaxin to Vietnam

At least 7,974 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload is presently at 87,245. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly positivity rate at 0.64% remains less than 1% for the last 32 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 73 days and below 3% for 108 consecutive days now, the union health ministry said.