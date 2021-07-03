Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech which manufactures the Covid-19 vaccine named Covaxin said they are setting up four vaccine manufacturing facilities within India with a combined capacity of producing 1 billion doses per annum.

The company said it has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

Bharat Biotech had earlier aid that said it plans to produce additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at its subsidiary's Gujarat-based facility, taking the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) dosages per annum.

'This effectively takes the volumes up to 1 billion doses per annum, with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety,' it added.

The firm said it will utilise the Ankleshwar-based production facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary Chiron Behring Vaccines to add another 200 million doses of Covaxin.

Chiron Behring Vaccines, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, is one of the largest manufacturers of rabies vaccines in the world

'The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety,' Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

The Phase 3 trials were conducted between November 16, 2020 and January 7, 2021 with 25,798 participants who were randomised to BBV152 or placebo groups. The preprint data of COVAXIN efficacy has not been certified by peer-review, according to Medrxiv in which thedata was published.

* With inputs from agencies

