Bharat Biotech International may hold a preliminary meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) this month or the next before applying for an emergency-use listing (EUL) for its covid vaccine, Covaxin, WHO documents showed.

The document, updated last week, showed that Bharat Biotech officials, on 19 April, submitted an expression of interest for EUL by WHO, but the agency had sought additional details from the company.

“In the pre-submission meeting, Bharat Biotech will state what data they have and will receive guidance from the WHO on what documents have to be submitted," an expert in vaccine regulations said, seeking anonymity.

Emailed queries to Bharat Biotech seeking details on the progress of the EUL submission did not elicit any response till press time.

After the company submits its final proposal for Covaxin’s EUL, WHO’s product evaluation group comprising regulatory experts from around the world and a technical advisory group will conduct a review. The process may include on-site inspections of the company’s facilities.

The document reveals that the company, which is yet to publish its complete phase 3 data, has been working with WHO to secure an EUL, which is critical for participating in the Covax facility.

Last month, the company had l issued a statement saying that the second interim data from its phase 3 trial of nearly 26,000 participants showed that the vaccine has an efficacy of 78% in preventing covid-19, which was partially lower than the 80.6% found in the first interim data in March.

WHO’s cutoff for efficacy of covid-19 vaccines is 50%, the same as the lower limit set by regulators in India, the US and other countries.

A WHO EUL will make those inoculated with Covaxin eligible to enter regions such as the European Union. According to a report in The Financial Times on Wednesday, the EU is considering allowing entry for non-essential travel to people who have been fully vaccinated using jabs that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or have a WHO EUL.

While WHO and EMA have authorized vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, WHO has also included jabs from China’s Sinopharm in its list.

