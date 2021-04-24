Serum Institute is facing criticism for its high price of the vaccine, following a report by The Indian Express on Saturday which showed that the new price of ₹400-600 ($5.3-8.0) per dose of Covishield in India was higher than the price charged by the company and the vaccine’s co-developer AstraZeneca plc in other countries and World Health Organization-led Covax, where it sought anywhere between $3 to $5.25 per dose. In the US, AstraZeneca is planning to sell the vaccine at $4 per dose.

