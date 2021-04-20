Bharat Biotech wants maximum price of covaxin to recover costs

As India has detected over 1000 mutant variants of SARS CoV2 virus, and the debate is on whether the available vaccines will work against the mutant viruses, Ella said that The data on efficacy of vaccine on the new double mutant will become available next week, probably, and thereafter it would be the government's decision. "We can plug in the vaccine, and if it does not work, we can change the strain quickly. We don't want a vaccine that does not work," he said.