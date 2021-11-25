Bharat Electronics to manufacture smart drone delivery mailboxes for Dronedek

As part of its liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, the Indian government has facilitated the possibility of recreational as well as professional drone usage in the country. The government is presently working to establish a central platform, Digital Sky, which it has said will be ready by January 26, 2022. The latter will be the central point for drone registrations in India, and also be the point of coordination for public and private sector companies to coordinate on drone traffic management in India.