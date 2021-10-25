OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details
Listen to this article

Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing. 

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60.

More details awaited

 

