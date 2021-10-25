Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2021, 01:01 PM IST
Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were trading at Rs. 762.85 at 12.53 am
Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing.