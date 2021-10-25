Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details

Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details

Premium
This agreement will help Bharat Forge achieve $100 million revenue from the aerospace sector.
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were trading at Rs. 762.85 at 12.53 am

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing. 

Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing. 

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60.

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

More details awaited

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India's economic revival faced supply choke in September

Premium

India's top 4 IT companies are struggling. Here's Why...

Premium

Sensex opens flat; ICICI Bank jumps 8 after reporting h ...

Premium

At Reliance, retail business is becoming a new powerhouse

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!