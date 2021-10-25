Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were trading at Rs. 762.85 at 12.53 am

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

More details awaited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}