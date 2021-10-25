Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details

Bharat Forge announces VRS for employees at Mundhwa, Pune plant. Check details1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were trading at Rs. 762.85 at 12.53 am
Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday announced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its permanent eligible employees who have attained 40 years of age and have completed 10 years of service with the company at its plant located at Mundhwa, Pune. The development was shared by the company in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Bharat Forge Limited were last trading in NSE at Rs. 762.85 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 787.60.
More details awaited
