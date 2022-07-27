Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Bharat Forge arm in deal with Talgo India for manufacturing high-speed trains

Bharat Forge arm in deal with Talgo India for manufacturing high-speed trains

Bharat Forge subsidiary in deal with Talgo India for manufacturing high-speed trains. (File Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 05:07 PM ISTSubhash Narayan

  • The proposed collaboration will focus on setting-up manufacturing, maintenance and life cycle support hub for new generation, energy efficient, lightweight aluminium high-speed trains

NEW DELHI: BF Infrastructure Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., and Talgo India Pvt Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spanish manufacturer Patentes Talgo S.L., have signed an agreement to set-up a joint venture for manufacturing high-speed passenger trains.

The alliance will address emerging business opportunities in the railways industry and tap upcoming domestic requirements in the field, BF Infra said in a statement.

This collaboration is expected to contribute to the Union government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It will help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions.

The proposed collaboration will focus on setting-up manufacturing, maintenance and life cycle support hub for new generation, energy efficient, lightweight aluminium high-speed trains.

The venture follows the Indian Railways' tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation light-weight, energy-efficient trains.

