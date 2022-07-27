Bharat Forge arm in deal with Talgo India for manufacturing high-speed trains

The proposed collaboration will focus on setting-up manufacturing, maintenance and life cycle support hub for new generation, energy efficient, lightweight aluminium high-speed trains
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: BF Infrastructure Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., and Talgo India Pvt Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spanish manufacturer Patentes Talgo S.L., have signed an agreement to set-up a joint venture for manufacturing high-speed passenger trains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: BF Infrastructure Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., and Talgo India Pvt Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spanish manufacturer Patentes Talgo S.L., have signed an agreement to set-up a joint venture for manufacturing high-speed passenger trains.
The alliance will address emerging business opportunities in the railways industry and tap upcoming domestic requirements in the field, BF Infra said in a statement.
The alliance will address emerging business opportunities in the railways industry and tap upcoming domestic requirements in the field, BF Infra said in a statement.