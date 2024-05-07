Bharat Forge patriarch refuses to part family wealth with children of estranged sister
In an affidavit filed on Monday in the civil court of Pune, Kalyani said Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi cannot ask for any partition of the assets or wealth owned by any Kalyani joint family entity.
Baba Kalyani, the chairman of Pune-headquartered Kalyani Group, has refused to share any portion of the assets of the Kalyani joint family with the children of his estranged sister Sugandha Hiremath, since the two families don’t have a common male ancestor.
