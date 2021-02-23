Bharat Forge secures Rs178 crore worth of order from defence ministry

NEW DELHI: Bharat Forge Limited has bagged an order worth Rs177.95 crore from the defence ministry for the supply of Kalyani M4 armored personnel carrier vehicles, as per a company statement on Tuesday.

The order from the ministry comes a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh told an Indian business meet that the government has earmarked about Rs70,000 crore of the capital allocation of Rs1.35 trillion for defence sector for procurement from Indian industry. He had also said that the government will bring out a new list of military hardware that India will not source from foreign companies. The current list has 101 items on it.

Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the domestic industry that military hardware, which Indian firms were capable of designing and manufacturing in the country, would not be procured from abroad.

The announcements were aimed at encouraging Indian industry to design and develop arms and defence platforms for Indian armed forces as part of New Delhi’s goal of reducing dependence on imports as well as its plans to cement India’s reputation as a defence manufacturer.

It was not immediately clear how many armored personnel carriers the ministry has contracted for.

The Kalyani M4 has been described by Bharat Forge as a “multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED (improvised explosive device or bomb) threats."

“It offers best in-class levels of ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED or roadside bombs due to its innovative design, built on a flat-floor monocoque hull," it said.

IED explosions have claimed hundreds of lives of Indian security personnel in Kashmir where India is battling Pakistan sponsored terrorism as well as in Maoist affected states like Chhattisgarh.

On Monday, Bharat Forge had announced a cooperation partnership with global aerospace and technology company, the South African Paramount Group, for manufacture of armored vehicles in India. A pact to this effect was signed at the ongoing International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) held in Abu Dhabi.

The Paramount Group also manufactures armored carriers – besides other products -- for “outstanding protection, yet versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter terrorism and peacekeeping missions," according to the company website.

