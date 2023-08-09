comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 14:55:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.6 1.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.15 2.13%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.4 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.95 0.77%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.2 0.16%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bharat Forge shares surge 3% post Q-1 results; Approves 111.30 crore conversion to equity shares in KPTL
Back

Pune-based leading forging firm Bharat Forge witnessed a 3 per cent rise in its shares during Wednesday's trading session subsequent to the announcement of its financial results for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 160.37 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The stock gained momentum as the company revealed its endorsement of the transformation of existing intercorporate deposits granted by the company to its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL).

This conversion includes the accrued interest, totalling Rs. 111.30 crores, into equity shares. 

Also Read: Bharat Forge Q1 results: Net profit rises to 213.73 crore

The move is aimed at decreasing the collective borrowing burden of KPTL and is particularly noteworthy as the subsidiary serves as the hub for all of Bharat Forge's ventures related to electronic vehicles.

"Approved conversion of existing intercorporate deposits KPTL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, along with interest thereon, amounting to Rs. 1,113 Million, into equity shares, to reduce the overall borrowings at KPTL. 

The board of Bharat Forge also approved further investment of an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,500 Million in KPTL from time to time, in one or more tranches.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 160.37 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at 3,877.27 crore as against 2,851.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Revenues at 21,273 million in Q1FY24 grew by 21% YoY driven by 12.5% growth in export and 33.6% growth in domestic revenue. Domestic revenues in Q1 FY24 also include the supply of artillery system to KSSL for the defence export order won last year.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout