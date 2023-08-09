Bharat Forge shares surge 3% post Q-1 results; Approves ₹111.30 crore conversion to equity shares in KPTL1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Bharat Forge's shares rise 3% after Q1 results, approves conversion of intercorporate deposits to equity shares.
Pune-based leading forging firm Bharat Forge witnessed a 3 per cent rise in its shares during Wednesday's trading session subsequent to the announcement of its financial results for the June quarter.
