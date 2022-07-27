The collaboration comes amidst the backdrop of the Indian Railway’s tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation light weight energy-efficient trains.
Bharat Forge-led wholly-owned subsidiary, BF Infrastructure has joined hands with Patentes Talgo S.L-backed subsidiary Talgo India to set up a joint venture which will engage into manufacturing high-speed passenger trains. The JV is expected to address in future large business opportunities in the Indian Railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field.
The collaboration comes amidst the backdrop of the Indian Railway’s tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation light weight energy-efficient trains.
In its statement, Bharat Forge said, the tie-up between BF Infrastructure and Talgo India will significantly contribute to the Government of India’s initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The collaboration will help bring state-of-the-art and high-speed rail technology and solutions to the Indian Railways and other private operators that will serve under the overarching self-reliant vision.
"The proposed collaboration will also focus on setting-up manufacturing, maintenance, and life cycle support hub for new generation, energy efficient, lightweight aluminum high-speed railway trains," the company said.
On BSE, Bharat Forge shares traded at ₹712 apiece up by ₹8.80 or 1.25% at around 2.37 pm. Its market cap is around ₹33,143.67 crore.
Talgo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spain-based world-leading high-speed passenger train manufacturer i.e. Patentes Talgo S.L. with more than 75 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of trains. Talgo trains come with unique technology that provides cost-effective operation to the operator due to its lightweight design.
On Tuesday, Bharat Forge incorporated Electroforge Limited through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain. EFL will engage in activities related to e-mobility including design, development, manufacture, sales, and distribution of electric drive units, electric motors, electric vehicles, and certain forged components in the e-mobility sector and cater to the emobility vertical under KPL.