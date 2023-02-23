Bharat Forge to house defense-related investments under one entity. Details here
- Currently, Bharat Forge holds 1,36,500 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating to around 37.14 % of total paid-up capital in Aeron.
Kalyani Group-backed forging company, Bharat Forge on Thursday received approval for housing all its defense-related investments under one entity. To do so, the company will transfer the stake in Aeron Systems (Aeron) to Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL). Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bharat Forge.
