Home >Companies >News >Bharat Forge to raise 500 cr via NCDs

NEW DELHI : Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value 10 lakh each aggregating to 500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Bharat Forge manufactures and exports automotive components. It also manufactures specialized components for railways, construction equipment, oil & gas, and other industries.

After a disappointing Q4FY20, gradual recovery awaits Bharat Forge

2 min read . 30 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout