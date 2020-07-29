Bharat Forge to raise ₹500 cr via NCDs1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 02:36 PM IST
- Bharat Forge Board has permitted the proposal of raising Rs. 500 crore through issuing securities on a placement basis
NEW DELHI : Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise ₹500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.
The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated