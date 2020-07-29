Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Bharat Forge to raise 500 cr via NCDs
Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge Ltd, during Make in India week on 16 February 2016. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

Bharat Forge to raise 500 cr via NCDs

1 min read . 02:36 PM IST PTI

  • Bharat Forge Board has permitted the proposal of raising Rs. 500 crore through issuing securities on a placement basis

NEW DELHI : Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value 10 lakh each aggregating to 500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value 10 lakh each aggregating to 500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated