Bharat Forge to raise 500 cr via NCDs

Bharat Forge to raise ₹500 cr via NCDs1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Bharat Forge Board has permitted the proposal of raising Rs. 500 crore through issuing securities on a placement basis
NEW DELHI : Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise ₹500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.
The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.
