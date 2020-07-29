Bharat Forge to raise 500 cr via NCDs

NEW DELHI : Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise ₹500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10 lakh each aggregating to ₹500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

